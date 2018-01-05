Eat simply: its cheaper and healthier The simplest things are the best, healthiest and cheapest, so don't over-complicate your diet with expensive, additive-packed convenience food.



- Have a basic filling breakfast. Good old toast and porridge have the edge over pricey refined cereals which often only contain fast-release sugars the body aborbs and stores up fast.



- Have mini portions of protein for dinner. Most of us eat too much meat and fish. If you've had a proper lunch, a slice of ham, an egg and some form of dairy produce is sufficient at dinner (and far cheaper than steak or salmon!).



- Drink lots of water. Stats from 2004 show that drinking 5 glasses of tap water a day costs less than a penny a month. Swap it for other beverages and the cost soon adds up: £5 a month for bottled water, £30 for fizz and £40 for fruit juice. Water contains zero calories, sugar and fat, and provides the body with minerals and trace elements. Tap water undergoes regular quality controls and there's no reason not to drink it.



- Keep it simple. A plate of pasta with a knob of butter melted on top and a little bit of parmesan is a quick meal fit for a king. Why bother wasting your hard-earned cash on frozen pizza or microwaveable dinners? Try replacing sweetened yoghurt with natural yoghurt you flavour yourself with jam or honey, and swapping chocolate biscuits for a slice of bread and a few squares of dark chocolate. Better for your pocket, your waistline and your health!





