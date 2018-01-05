>
>
Eat healthy for less
Article in images

How to use up your leftovers

   

According to a survey by the government's waste body Wrap, a third of the food we buy ends up getting thrown

- How to use up your leftovers
away. Start saving by using your leftovers wisely and never throwing anything out. The leftovers often taste even better the next day!

-Chop up leftover meat to make shepherd's pie, cottage pie, sandwiches and salads.
-Leftover potatoes make filling mixed salads if you add hard-boiled eggs, ham and other ingredients.
-Use leftover veg to make pasta, bakes and bubble and squeak.

Use your freezer: Another money-saving way of cooking is to make batches when something is in season or on special offer, portion it up and freeze it. Then when you haven't the time or energy to cook you can get a fresh microwaveable meal in minutes instead of shelling out on takeaways or convenience food.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
29/09/2009
Reader ranking:4.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         