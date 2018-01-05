How to use up your leftovers According to a survey by the government's waste body Wrap, a third of the food we buy ends up getting thrown away. Start saving by using your leftovers wisely and never throwing anything out. The leftovers often taste even better the next day!



-Chop up leftover meat to make shepherd's pie, cottage pie, sandwiches and salads.

-Leftover potatoes make filling mixed salads if you add hard-boiled eggs, ham and other ingredients.

-Use leftover veg to make pasta, bakes and bubble and squeak.



Use your freezer: Another money-saving way of cooking is to make batches when something is in season or on special offer, portion it up and freeze it. Then when you haven't the time or energy to cook you can get a fresh microwaveable meal in minutes instead of shelling out on takeaways or convenience food.





