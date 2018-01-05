>
Portfolio diet: how to lose weight without starving yourself

Contrary to personal experiences you may have had in the past, diets should not be harmful to your health! The proof lies in the Portfolio diet. Originally designed to target cholesterol problems, it has turned out to be extremely effective at stopping hunger pangs, getting rid of fat and excess weight and making you feel a million dollars!

The secret to the Portfolio diet isn't complicated calculations or starvation, but subtle, qualitative and gradual changes in your diet. The focus is on fruit and vegetables, of course, but also cereals, oils, grains, soya and legumes.

Learn how to eat better - not less! - and get into shape with the Portfolio diet.




Health and Fitness Editor
01/01/2009
