The Portfolio Diet: lose weight the healthy way
Background of the Portfolio Diet

 

The Portfolio diet is like no other. Based on scientific data, it was created in the early Noughties by a distinguished Canadian professor. It was created for patients suffering from high cholesterol, but was soon adapted for weight loss. The Portfolio diet is a very effective but strict method, although it has become gradually less strict so it can be followed by everybody. The plan is high in balanced, filling, low fat foods. It makes you lose weight without putting your health at risk, and maintain your target weight in the long term. There are no calories to count or portions to weigh. Your results will depend on your food choices and your weekly balance. In short, the idea is to eat better, not less.




  
  
01/01/2009
