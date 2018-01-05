Portfolio Diet: eating fibre Fibre has a lot going for it: it helps combat high cholesterol and diabetes, as well as preventing weight gain. We should eat 30g fibre a day, both for our health and our waistline, of which 70% should be insoluble and 30% soluble. The Portfolio diet hammers this home.

What is fibre? Fibre is made up of the various non-digestible components found in plants. Most of the time it comes in the form of carbohydrates found in plant cell walls (such as cellulose and pectin).

What are the benefits? Insoluble fibre, found in cereals and legumes, helps bowel movement. Soluble fibre, found in fruit and vegetables as well as in some cereals, slows down sugar breakdown, reduces cholesterol levels and partially prevents calorie breakdown. Generally, fibre slows down the emptying of the stomach after a meal, leaving you feeling full for longer.

How can you get more fibre? Just get into the habit of eating fruit and/or vegetables with every meal; replacing refined cereals (bread, pasta, rice, etc) with whole cereals; eating nuts and seeds more often (lentils, red beans, flageolets, etc); snacking on dried fruit; and adding bran to your dishes.





