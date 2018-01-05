Portfolio Diet: the nutrients that will help you to lose weight Antioxidants: These protect fat, Vitamins C and E, flavonoids, carotene and lycopene from oxidation, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems. They also limit imbalances (due to stress, deficiencies, etc) that cause bad eating habits such as snacking and eating at irregular times.

The Portfolio +: Eat fruit and vegetables with every meal, especially colourful varieties.



Unsaturated fats: While saturated fatty acids - mostly from animal produce (meat, butter, cream, cheese, etc) - tend to clog up arteries and increase cholesterol, unsaturated fatty acids actually lower blood cholesterol levels. They're also less easily stored by the body.

The Portfolio +: Prioritise vegetable fats: oils, soy cream, grains and oil-producing nuts (almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, sesame seeds, etc.)



Vegetable protein: This is found in nuts and seeds, wholegrain cereals, soy and derivatives, and foods that are packed with magnesium, iron and fibre. Provided that it is combined with the right foods (so that you benefit from all the essential amino acids), it is a substitute for fattier animal protein (meat, eggs, dairy produce, etc.)

The Portfolio +: Regularly replace your traditional meat and two veg with a combination of legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans etc) and wholegrain cereals (brown rice, wholewheat pasta etc).





