5 ideas for breakfast on the Portfolio Diet Kick-start your day - and your diet - with these yummy breakfasts:



-1 tea, 1 soy yoghurt with sugar-free muesli, 1 punnet of strawberries or raspberries



-1 tea, 2 or 3 slices of wholegrain bread, 1 slice of smoked salmon, 1 portion of fromage frais, 1 kiwi



-1 tea, 1 soya yoghurt with 1 handful of dried fruit (almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts), 1 banana



-1 tea, 2 or 3 slices of wholegrain bread with fresh goat's cheese, ½ grapefruit



-1 hot chocolate made with soy milk, 2 or 3 slices of lightly buttered wholegrain bread, 1 portion of apple purée (unsweeteened)





