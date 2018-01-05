>
The Portfolio Diet: lose weight the healthy way
5 ideas for breakfast on the Portfolio Diet

 

Kick-start your day - and your diet - with these yummy breakfasts: 

-1 tea, 1 soy yoghurt with sugar-free muesli, 1 punnet of strawberries or raspberries

-1 tea, 2 or 3 slices of wholegrain bread, 1 slice of smoked salmon, 1 portion of fromage frais, 1 kiwi

-1 tea, 1 soya yoghurt with 1 handful of dried fruit (almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts), 1 banana

-1 tea, 2 or 3 slices of wholegrain bread with fresh goat's cheese, ½ grapefruit

-1 hot chocolate made with soy milk, 2 or 3 slices of lightly buttered wholegrain bread, 1 portion of apple purée (unsweeteened)




  
  
