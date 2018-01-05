5 ideas for dinner on the Portfolio Diet Here's some quick and easy meal inspiration for dinners on the Portfolio diet:



- Chicory and walnut salad, 1 roast chicken breast + sautéed courgettes, 1 pear



- 1 veal escalope + sautéed mushrooms, green salad, 1 small piece of sheep's cheese, 1 slice of pineapple



- Cucumber vinaigrette, veal with olives and tomatoes + brown rice, apple purée



- Beetroot salad, 1 fillet of grilled salmon + spinach with soya cream, 10 lychees



- Tomato salad and cucumber vinaigrette, 4 slices of grilled duck, 1 small tin of butter beans, 1 apple





