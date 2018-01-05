>
The Portfolio Diet: lose weight the healthy way
5 ideas for snacks on the Portfolio Diet

 

- 5 ideas for snacks on the Portfolio Diet

Fancy a picnic or worried you won't be able to make Portfolio-friendly packed lunches? Here are a few ideas:

- Rice, tuna, cucumber and tomato salad, 1 portion of fromage frais, 1 bunch of grapes

- Grated carrot salad, 2 hard-boiled eggs, 1 tomato, 1 yoghurt, 6 walnuts and almonds

- Goat's cheese sandwich made with wholegrain bread, green salad and crab sticks, 2 clementines

- Turkey ham and salad sandwich on wholegrain bread, 1 yoghurt, 1 banana

- Sliced radish, sardine and olive oil sandwich, 1 apple




  
  
