- Self-massage in a few simple steps

The soaring popularity of massage is no surprise given the many benefits it has for body and mind, from relaxation and pain relief to stimulation.



Massage doesn't come cheap, though. If you shelled out for a massage every time you had swollen ankles or a stiff neck, you'd soon be broke!



Ever thought about DIY massage? If you do it properly and follow specific techniques, self-massage is a great way to relieve minor aches, pains and stress.



Read up on the basics of self-massage, find out how to use it to overcome aches and pains and stress in the workplace.





Also on soFeminine:

Eat healthy for less

Make your own beauty products





PH, CB

