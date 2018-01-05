|
Self-massage in a few simple steps
|Article in images
|
|
Massage doesn't come cheap, though. If you shelled out for a massage every time you had swollen ankles or a stiff neck, you'd soon be broke!
Ever thought about DIY massage? If you do it properly and follow specific techniques, self-massage is a great way to relieve minor aches, pains and stress.
Read up on the basics of self-massage, find out how to use it to overcome aches and pains and stress in the workplace.
Also on soFeminine:
Eat healthy for less
Make your own beauty products
PH, CB
|
Health and Fitness Editor
10/01/2011
|
Article Plan Self-massage in a few simple steps ▼
|