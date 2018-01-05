Massage equipment, accessories and oils To make self-massage easier and to help you get to those hard-to-reach spots, accessories such as foot rollers, body massagers, anti-stress balls and Chinese hand balls can come in handy.



Oils are ideal for certain massages because they make it easier to slide your hands over your skin. Basic oils (sweet almond, evening primrose, jojoba...) can be used to dilute pure essential oils (rosemary, lavander, eucalyptus...) which have additional relaxing and stimulating benefits. Just test them before using if you have sensitive skin.





