>
>
Self-massage in a few simple steps
Article in images

Preparing for massage: advice and precautions

 

- Preparing for massage: advice and precautions
> Sit on your own for a few minutes in a quiet place. Breathe deeply through your abdomen before starting your massage.

> Sit or lie yourself down comfortably. Remove anything tight (belt, watch and jewellery).

> Don't have a heavy meal before or after your massage, but make sure you drink lots of water or detoxifying herbal/fruit tea to help eliminate toxins.

> If you feel sudden pain or dizziness, stop immediately. A massage shouldn't be unpleasant: it should induce feelings of wellbeing! Don't be worried, however, about "normal" side effects such as mild headaches or excessive sweating.

> Self-massage isn't risk-free and you can hurt yourself! If you recently had an operation or injury, are pregnant, suffer from contagious skin problems, varicose veins, migraines, arthritis, fragile bones or swollen lymph glands, take precautions, massage with care and ask your doctor if you have any doubts.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
10/01/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         