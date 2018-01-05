Preparing for massage: advice and precautions > Sit on your own for a few minutes in a quiet place. Breathe deeply through your abdomen before starting your massage.



> Sit or lie yourself down comfortably. Remove anything tight (belt, watch and jewellery).



> Don't have a heavy meal before or after your massage, but make sure you drink lots of water or detoxifying herbal/fruit tea to help eliminate toxins.



> If you feel sudden pain or dizziness, stop immediately. A massage shouldn't be unpleasant: it should induce feelings of wellbeing! Don't be worried, however, about "normal" side effects such as mild headaches or excessive sweating.



> Self-massage isn't risk-free and you can hurt yourself! If you recently had an operation or injury, are pregnant, suffer from contagious skin problems, varicose veins, migraines, arthritis, fragile bones or swollen lymph glands, take precautions, massage with care and ask your doctor if you have any doubts.





