Self-massage in a few simple steps
Article in images

Massage technique to relieve constipation

 

1-Lie down on your back and place one of your palms on your abdomen. Use your flat fingers to make a small clockwise motion around your belly button. Start by applying light pressure and increase it gradually, drawing 4 circles.

2-Place one hand on top of the other and draw bigger circles using your palms. Make the circles big enough so that they cover your whole abdomen. Be quite firm with your movements and keep them clockwise so that you follow the direction of your large intestine. Repeat 4 times.

3-Use the fingers on one hand only to make small rotating movements that go in the same direction as before (only draw one circle).

4-Gently knead your abdomen with your thumbs and index fingers. Alternate your hands, raising releasing your skin.

5-Soothe your abdominal area by applying light, gliding pressure from left to right, using first one hand and then the next, making a wave-like movement. Do this for as long as you like.

6-Finish the sequence by placing your palms just under your belly button, the tips of your fingers touching. Hold for 1 minute, breathing slowly and deeply. Release.


Source: A Practical Guide to Self-Massage, CICO Books.




  
  
10/01/2011
