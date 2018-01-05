Massage technique to get rid of cramp 1-Stand about 50cm from a wall and place your hands on the wall. Place the leg with cramp behind you as far as you can without creating tension. Keep your feet flat on the floor. Bend the front knee and lean gradually against the wall, without lifting your rear heel. Feel the calf stretch and the gradual release of the cramp. Maintain your position for at least 10 seconds.



2-Sit down with both legs stretched out in front of you, with the leg with cramp placed on top of the other leg. Knead your calf muscle with one or both hands. Press and roll the muscle firmly between your fingers. Finish by applying sliding pressure that goes all the way from the ankle to the knee to restore blood flow to the heart.





Source: A Practical Guide to Self-Massage, CICO Books.





