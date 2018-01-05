Massage for a stiff, aching neck 1-Either sitting or standing, move your arms above your chest and glide your fingers lightly along the line between the base of your head and your shoulder, stroking down the length of your neck. Repeat several times. Lean your head slightly towards the opposite shoulder, repeat, then massage the other shoulder.



2-Place the heel of your hand at the base of your neck and let your fingers drop down on each side of your spine. Grab hold of your muscles with your fingertips, pull upwards and hold between your palms and fingers. Repeat along the length of your shoulders.



3-Wrap the fingers of both hands around the nape of your neck. Stretch the muscles on both sides of your spine and squeeze them between your palm and fingers. Squeeze as you go down from the base of your head to the bottom of the neck. Repeat several times.





Source: Massage in all its forms, Le courrier du livre.





