Massage to relieve headache 1-Rub your head, applying fairly strong rotating pressure, as if you were massaging in shampoo, paying attention to your scalp. Any tension will be released and little by little, you'll start to feel relaxed.



2-Using your fingers, massage your forehead, the area around your eyebrows and your temples for 2 to 3 minutes.





Source: 10 minutes for yourself, Flammarion.