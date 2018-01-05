Anti-stress massage 1-Sit up straight and breathe deeply several times.



2-Place the fingertips of your left hand just below your breastbone. This is your solar plexus, the point where a whole network of nerves meets. Hold the position while you breathe in and out 2 or 3 times to calm and relax your whole nervous system. Release and start again. Breathe slowly and calmly.



3-With light pressure from the fingers of your left hand, draw 10 small circles on your solar plexus in a clockwise direction.





Source: A Practical Guide to Self-Massage, CICO Books.





