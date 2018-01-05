Traditional

Anti-cellulite creams basically break down fat and drain excess water.



Burning fat

For over 15 years we’ve known that caffeine is effective, but geranium, guarana, cocoa and green tea also work to increase the rate of the receptors in the skin that burn fat.



Improving blood circulation

For most women, cellulite and water retention go hand in hand. Draining agents (cherry stones, dandelion, holly, mouse-ear hawkweed, mandarin bark, ash, grape seeds, grapes, grapefruit, papaya) reduce the appearance of cellulite by eliminating excess water present in the skin cells and reinforcing the little blood capillaries.



