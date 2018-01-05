>
>
How to bust cellulite for good!
Article in images



New

 
New

However, new anti-cellulite creams don’t just burn fat and reduce water retention: they also contain smoothing agents (silicone, silk protein, ground ivy) to work away at orange peel, firming agents (bamboo, kiwi, Vitamin E) to improve the quality of your skin, and agents that stop the build-up of fat (boldo, apple, hortonia) to prevent fat from building up on problem areas such as your thighs.

New treatments don’t just bust cellulite and trim your waist, thighs and hips: they also give your skin a make-over, firming, smoothing and adding youth! See our hand-picked selection of the best treatments...




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/11/2006
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         