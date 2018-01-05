Our advice To make sure these treatments penetrate deep into your skin, have a hot shower and exfoliate your skin before using them.



Also, don’t forget to massage properly!



Anti-water retention creams should be applied in movements similar to manual lymphatic drainage (massaging upwards to move water from your legs towards your heart).



Fat-busting creams should be applied to your spare tyre/muffin top area with rolling movements (pressing with your fingers and ‘rolling’ with both hands from bottom to top).



Ideally, massage after vigorous exercise: this will burn fat more effectively.









