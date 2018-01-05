Traditional

Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) has been used by physios and cosmetic surgeons since it first came out in 1933. It’s a non-risk and highly-effective massaging treatment which consists of stimulating movements (firm pressure rfollowed by quick release) and re-absorption of lymphatic liquid that gets rid of waste in your organs.



Aquaerobics and cycling also reduce water retention by working the core muscles (resistance training). The current massages the surface of your skin and the muscles contract underneath it, dislodging fat.



At beauty salons or thalassotherapists (seawater therapists), you can have hot or cold ‘cling-film’ body wraps applied to your legs and hips, over cream, mud or seaweed.



The palper rouler (rolling massage) technique involves taking a fold of skin and applying very precise movements. It's difficult to produce manually, which is why endermology came about.



Using a Cellu M6 Keymodule mechanical massaging device with two motorised rollers and an aspirator system, endermology reproduces the targeted palper-rouler massage technique. It’s completely painless. It accelerates cell exchange and the elimination of waste and water, and softens the fibrosis.



Mesotherapy is recommended for people who suffer from circulation problems. It involves injecting anti-cellulite agents deep into the skin.



