How to bust cellulite for good!
If you can’t be bothered with manual massage, we’ve good news: the machines are taking over!

They’re great for really pin-pointing and getting right to the heart of fatty cells and getting rid of them far more effectively. With machines you can get smooth thighs fast and with no effort at all!

Low frequency ultrasound has been used for ages for its analgesic and softening effects, but now it’s used more and more to treat cellulite. It works on three levels: it busts fatty cells, emulsifies fatty acids and drains them.

Inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, Beautytek works to stimulate the skin using low frequency waves and acupuncture points situated on the meridians running through your body. The energy transmitted to the organ encourages the redistribution of water, salt and toxins, and helps eliminate them naturally. The machine also has a skin-firming action and a lifting effect. It eliminates bloatedness and stimulates the metabolism.

The Power Plate is a popoular toning device that reinforces the muscles, works on the circulation and and firms the connective tissue. Now they’ve developed a Power Wrap that intensifies this effect. With a base of plant extracts, the wrap is fast-acting and penetrates deep into the tissue. Your cells become less clogged, smaller and cellulite is significantly reduced.

You can find Watermass at big thalassotherapists. It’s a machine with a powerful and softening palper rouler action with a 37°C water heater. It also uses essential oils.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/11/2006
