Our advice Aside from the actual treatments, don’t forget that regular exercise is vital for reducing cellulite and for preventing build-up in the first place!



Go for endurance sports (walking, running, swimming) that use up your fat reserves and also work the core muscles (gym, pilates, aquaaerobics etc).



Avoid sports that put pressure on your veins (tennis, squash, basketball, volleyball, step aerobics) and sports that you have to wear restrictive clothing for.



Don’t forget to put your feet up (!), don’t wear heels or clothes that are too tight too often, and avoid standing around still for too long if you can! Every little helps…









