Traditional

Follow a low-fat, anti water retention diet with plenty of nutrients and active ingredients.



There are many good draining plants that can reduce water retention: red vine leaves, witch hazel and knee holly stimulate the veins and lymph nodes, while blackcurrants, paliuro and bilberries reduce the permeability of the blood capillaries. Artichokes, cherry stones, meadowsweet and pink sage can help your kidneys rid your body of waste.



Fat burners are also really important in the battle against orange peel. They help the process of lipolysis, the burning of your fat reserves. They activate the combustion and removal of fat in the body, so build-up is reduced. These include CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), green tea, green coffee, calcium and maté (herbal tea).



All these are available as supplements in the form of capsules, gels, pills or drinks, and you can find them in supermarkets, pharmacies and health shops everywhere (various brands). Those sold in shops pose no health risks because the doses are so low. However, make sure you follow the instructions on the pack closely.







