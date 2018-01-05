Our advice To drain your organs and eliminate fat without going on a strict diet, try following these simple rules:



Eat plenty of fresh or dried fruit (especially red and citrus fruits), wholegrain rice, oily fish, seafood, meat, eggs (preferably boiled), oilseeds and nuts (almonds, walnuts, hazlenuts), rapeseed oil, grape seeds, olives, honey and green tea.



Reduce your intake of salt, pork, cheese, yoghurt, fromage frais, wholegrain bread and pasta and semolina (eg couscous).



Avoid all fried fat, milk, cold meats, fat from meat, smoked fish, refined sugar, ‘low-fat’ or ‘slim-line’ foods, ready-meals, nibbles such as biscuits, crisps and peanuts, white bread, cakes and pastries.











