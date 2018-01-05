- Sugar, starch and fat: friend or foe?



Are you fed up with being told that food groups you thought were OK are bad for you?



We’re constantly being told that all food is bad (or so it seems!). Should we be cutting starch out of our diet or not? Should we eliminate all sugar and fat if we want to lose weight?



The result is that if something contains more than 300 calories per 100g, we either cut it out altogether or we feel racked with guilt when we eat it. But this is defeating the whole point of a balanced diet: to stay healthy, you need to eat from all the different food groups. And besides, you need energy-rich foods! They’re absolutely vital for keeping you healthy, for giving you the energy you need to lead a busy life, and for staying slim too.



Our special report will tell you the truth and bust common myths about what to increase and what to reduce if you want to lose weight healthily. Find all there is to know about the benefits of starch , the pros and cons of fat and the hidden dangers of sugar .









PH, SH

