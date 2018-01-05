Starch: friend

Here’s some food for thought: in recent years starchy foods or carbs such as pasta, bread, potatoes and cereals have had some very bad press (thanks to some guy called Atkins?), but many nutritionists and experts are trying to get a more positive message across at the moment, because starch is essential and you mustn't deprive yourself of it.



After all, there’s nothing yummier than a bowl of fresh Italian spaghetti, and the good news is that starchy foods are an essential part of your healthy diet.



Let’s take a closer look…



