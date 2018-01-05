>
>
Sugar, starch and fat: friend or foe?
Article in images



Starch: friend

 
Starch: friend

Here’s some food for thought: in recent years starchy foods or carbs such as pasta, bread, potatoes and cereals have had some very bad press (thanks to some guy called Atkins?), but many nutritionists and experts are trying to get a more positive message across at the moment, because starch is essential and you mustn't deprive yourself of it.

After all, there’s nothing yummier than a bowl of fresh Italian spaghetti, and the good news is that starchy foods are an essential part of your healthy diet.

Let’s take a closer look…




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/10/2007
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesNew celebrity couples
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         