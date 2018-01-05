Sugar: foe

The problem with sugar is that it’s deceptive! It’s not the spoonful you put in your tea or coffee: it’s hidden sugars that catch us out!



Sugar is present in almost everything we eat: biscuits, cakes, sweets, desserts, ice-cream and sweet treats, obviously, but also in savoury dishes, ready-meals, savoury nibbles and sauces such as ketchup…



Manufacturers play on our ignorance when it comes to sugar, and the result is that as a rule we eat far too much of the stuff.



Time to get savvy and learn how to shift the sugar in your diet.

Read on to find out how…



