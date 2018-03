Which foods contain starch? Starchy foods contain slow-release carbohydrates and vegetal proteins. They include cereals (pasta, rice, maize, whole or cracked wheat), pulses (lentils, chickpeas, dried peas and beans) and other foods such as peas and potatoes.



Obviously they’re high in starch, and their main function is as a low-GI (Glycemic Index) carbohydrate that is absorbed into the bloodstream slowly.

Starch belongs to a specific sub-category of sugar.