>
>
Sugar, starch and fat: friend or foe?
Article in images



How much starch should I be eating?

 
How much starch should I be eating?

Which foods for starch?
There are many different foods that contain starch: cereals (rice, pasta, semolina, corn, bread, cereals), pulses (lentils, chickpeas, dried peas and beans), potatoes and cassava.

How much of it should I be eating?
The recommended daily amount of slow-release carbohydrates is no less than 50% of your daily energy intake. Which means that following a diet where you eat a substantial lunch and a lighter evening meal, you should be eating: 30 to 60g of bread or similar, or 5 to 8 tablespoons of cereal at breakfast ; 150 to 200g or pasta, rice, cooked potatoes and/or 80g of bread for lunch and40g of bread, cereals or similar in the evening.

Further advice
The two main traps not to fall into :
1 Starch itself isn’t high in calories, but if you combine it with fats (cream, butter, oil, sauce, jam, fatty spreads), it becomes much more calorific! Try eating pasta with tomato-based (as opposed to creamy) sauces and go easy on the butter and spreads!

2 Certain refined and chemically-treated starches (rice, white bread, chips, crisps, breakfast cereals) can be more like quick sugars and are stored as fat by your organs, so go for wholemeal, unrefined starch at all costs!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/10/2007
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayHot celebrity men in uniform
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         