Which foods contain fat? Fats are the most energy-rich macronutrients (1g provides 9kcal).



They come in two forms: ‘visible’ (oil, butter, margarine, etc) and ‘hidden’ (naturally-occurring Fats found in meat and oily fish or added to ready-meals).



Fatty acids are either saturated, monosaturated or polyunsaturated (omega 3 and 6).