What it does Of course, fat is high in calories, but we shouldn’t give it as much bad press as we do because it’s essential to keep your brain, nervous system, organs, mucus membranes, cells, skin and hair healthy.

A non-fat diet will leave you pale, lifeless, weak and will even reduce your libido!



But you need to make sure you get enough of the right kind of fat:



-saturated fatty acids, which are found in most animal products (meat, butter, dairy products) and refined foods (cakes, pastries, biscuits, crisps, chocolate) increase your cholesterol, block your arteries and can cause cardio-vascular (heart) disease.



-unsaturated fatty acids, found mostly in oily fish (salmon, tuna, mackerel) and vegetable oils, actually reduce the risk of cardio-vascular problems because they thin the blood. These include Omega 6 and Omega 3, help to maintain the elasticity of your skin, keep your nervous and hormonal systems balanced.





