Which foods contain sugar? Fast-release sugars are different from slow-release sugars (starch) because they’re absorbed into the bloodstream at different speeds : instead of being released gradually, Fast-release sugars go straight into the bloodstream for an immediate energy rush.



Unlike starch, Fast-release sugars actually taste sweet!



This is because they contain saccharose (ordinary sugar that you buy in shops), lactose (milk sugar) glucose and fructose (natural sugar in fuit). Like fat, sugar is ‘visible’ (in yoghurt or coffee, in cubes or grains) and especially in refined and pre-prepared foods (cakes, sweets, fizzy drinks, creamy desserts).





