How much sugar should I be eating? Which sugars are best?

Go for foods that contain natural sugars, such as fruit, and when shopping look for No Added Sugar labels.



Avoid anything refined or pre-prepared that has a high sugar content (cakes, sweets, ice cream, creamy desserts, chocolate)



You shouldn’t have more than 60g of sugar a day (5 tablespoonfuls). This includes sugar you add to tea or coffee, sugar in cakes, breakfast cereal, chocolate, jam, honey and anything else. For fruit, 3 100g-200g portions of fruit a day is about right.



Further advice

If, like us, you can’t resist a nice bit of cake every now and then, why not make your cakes at home? This way you can reduce the sugar content, you know exactly what you’re putting in and they taste much better freshly baked!



Try adding your own sugar to foods such as yoghurt (a teaspoonful of jam in natural yoghurt is much better than refined fruit-flavoured yoghurts, for example).





