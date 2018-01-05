|
Why have you put on weight?
The figures speak for themselves: women who stop smoking put on an average of 3.8kg (half a stone). Giving up slows down their metabolic rate (energy burnt at rest), stimulates their appetite and makes them more susceptible to stress and fatigue. But it is worth it! Cigarettes are extremely bad for your health, wellbeing and beauty. Read our advice on how to give up without putting on weight.
Sarah Horrocks
05/10/2010
