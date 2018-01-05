Life Changes Starting your first job, a split or divorce, moving house, being unemployed and making big life changes can all interrupt your routine and change your lifestyle, which can have a knock-on effect on your weight. People who are too busy stop making time for sport, others comfort-eat to ease stress and depression, and some overdo the cosy nights in with good food and wine at the start of a relationship, while others who are embarking on a new relationship. If we don't keep an eye on them, the pounds will pile up, but what can we do about it?





