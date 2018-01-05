Your Stories Marie's story:

"I had my second child seven months ago and since then I just can't seem to get rid of the baby weight.



I didn't have this problem with my first, but I must admit that I didn't eat as healthily because I was hungry all the time and with another young child, I didn't have the time to exercise.



I wish I had though because I'm all soft with awful rolls and cellulite!"



Helen's story:

"When I was pregnant a few months ago, I put on 25kg (3 stone 9). I was already a little overweight and now I have 15kg (2 stone 3) to go which I'm really struggling to get rid of.



Going back to work has made it even harder, I've got even less time to myself and snack to help me deal with the stress and tiredness. I'm trapped in a vicious circle, help!"





