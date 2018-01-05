How to get through it -Breast-Feed.

Not only is it good for the baby, but it's also much better for you, as it helps weight-loss and improves cellulite. Massaging with body lotion or oil is also effective against cellulite.



-Reduce Your Calorie Intake. As a new mum, you will be feeling tired and fragile.



Aiming to lose 500g (just under a stone) a week is reasonable, but keep your diet as varied and balanced as it was before, just lower portion sizes to bring you down to 1700 - 1800 cal/day.



A well-balanced snack to fill yourself up will help too, eg a yoghurt, with an apple and a slice of wholemeal bread for a mid-afternoon break.



-Do More Physical Activity.

This is essential for burning fat and getting your waist back. Water-based sports are best, as well as aerobics, but add in an endurance exercise like walking or cycling to build up your stamina.





