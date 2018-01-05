Your Stories Justine's story:

“I knew what to expect when I decided to quit smoking, I’d asked all my friends and every single one of them put on weight when they stopped.



To be honest, I let myself go a bit, eating for something to do with my hands and, to take my mind off not smoking. I ate everything I could get my hands on and that was just in between meals!



You can’t deprive yourself of everything, I can’t anyway. I’ve stayed away from the cigarettes, but overdone it with food.”



Amrita's story:

“I stopped smoking on the 1st September 2004 and I put on 12kg [nearly two stone]. Ok, so I don’t smoke any more, but I’ve gone up two sizes! It’s awful, I was a bit of a snacker already, so my diet hasn’t really changed that much.



Four weeks ago, I started a high-protein diet. I stuck to it religiously for two weeks, not a drop of oil, no chocolate and plenty of water, but did I lose a pound? Did I heck, help!”





