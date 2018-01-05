- Your Stories

>
Why have you put on weight?
Justine's story:
“I knew what to expect when I decided to quit smoking, I’d asked all my friends and every single one of them put on weight when they stopped.

To be honest, I let myself go a bit, eating for something to do with my hands and, to take my mind off not smoking. I ate everything I could get my hands on and that was just in between meals!

You can’t deprive yourself of everything, I can’t anyway. I’ve stayed away from the cigarettes, but overdone it with food.”

Amrita's story: 
“I stopped smoking on the 1st September 2004 and I put on 12kg [nearly two stone]. Ok, so I don’t smoke any more, but I’ve gone up two sizes! It’s awful, I was a bit of a snacker already, so my diet hasn’t really changed that much.

Four weeks ago, I started a high-protein diet. I stuck to it religiously for two weeks, not a drop of oil, no chocolate and plenty of water, but did I lose a pound? Did I heck, help!”




  
  
