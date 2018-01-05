>
Why have you put on weight?
Article in images



What should they have done?

 

- What should they have done?
-Found Help.
Tobacco is a drug, which makes it hard to give up. If you’re finding it really difficult, ask your doctor to recommend the best products to help you.

Whatever you use for support, be it patches, gum, medication or acupuncture, you are less likely to put on weight with specially-adapted professional help.

-Reduced her Calorie Intake.
After you’ve stopped smoking, you’ll burn between 250 and 300kcal less a day. The only way to avoid putting on weight is to eat less food, especially fats and sugars.

-Filled Up.
Appetite increase and stress come back with a vengeance when you stop smoking, so watch out for cravings.

Beat the snack attack by making sure that you’re never hungry. Try eating four or five meals a day instead of the usual two or three and stock up on carbohydrates (starches and pasta) for longer-lasting energy, as well as fibre (fruit and vegetables) to fill you up. Make sure that you drink plenty of water, tisanes and soups.




  
  
