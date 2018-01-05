How to get through it -Vary Your Diet.

Make sure that you are getting all the nutrients your body needs to beat smoking.



Drink between, 1.5 and 2 litres of water a day, eat starches with your main meal, a piece of wholemeal bread with every meal will help you fill up.



Try and get three portions of fruit, one portion of raw vegetables, one portion of cooked vegetables, three or four dairy products, one portion of meat or fish and a little butter or oil.



-Find Other Ways to Cook.

Throw out the ready meals, cooking from fresh yourself needn’t take any longer. Try steaming, baking or grilling for a lower-fat option and vary your herbs and spices.

Go for ‘light’ sweetners and fats, like low-fat spread or yoghurts. Get creative in the kitchen and make up new, healthy recipes.



-Change Your Attitude.

Don’t make giving up smoking and putting on weight the focus of your life. Avoid stress and cravings by taking two or three hours of exercise a week, taking up a creative hobby like theatre or handicrafts and trying a regular relaxation class. If you distract your mind, the weight will fall off.







