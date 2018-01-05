How to get through it -Do Sport.

Whatever form of exercise you choose, sport will be your best friend in the fight against weight gain.



It helps burn excess fat, tones your muscles and occupies you at a time when boredom can easily lead to snacking, followed by frustration and depression.



Don't overdo it, but at least three hours' gentle exercise a week and half an hours' walking a day will shift flab and tone up wobbly bits.



-Balance it Out.

Business lunches and romantic dinners are a part of life that you can't always cut out, so after a heavy meal, make sure that you make up for it by eating lightly the next day. A hard-boiled egg for tea is surprisingly filling, with plenty of vegetables.



-Keep Yourself in Check.

Tipping the scales after a major life-change is often a sign that you've let yourself go. Don't put your relationship, work or money worries before yourself.



If you look better, you will feel better about yourself, so put some thought into your outfits, use the make-up in your bottom drawer and head to the hairdresser's or beauty salon. It'll be the kick you need to embark on your diet.







