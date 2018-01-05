- Your Stories

>
Why have you put on weight?
Amanda:
“My weight gain was triggered by a diet, and a well-balanced one at that as it was a nutritionist who gave it to me.

At first it went really well, I lost 7kg [just over a stone] in five months and I was really proud of myself.

But from the sixth month onwards, I started bingeing and fell into bulimia. The thing was, that I wasn’t vomiting afterwards, so I just put on weight, which made me feel bad, so I’d binge again. It was a vicious circle for seven months, until I stopped everything and began eating normally again.

I gave the diet up too and I feel like I’ve finally got my body back.

Lucy:
“I put on weight after I went on a high-protein diet (on the advice of my doctor), but it was so frustrating that I ended up bulimic.

I’ve been ill with it now for a year, and I’m desperately trying to stop. I’ve put back on the weight that I lost on the diet in the first place and then some, I’m going to have to go to a dietician to help me sort out my eating problems.”




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/10/2010
