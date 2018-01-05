How to get through it -Get Professional Help.

No more false starts. To lose your extra weight for good without ruining your health, seek professional help from a nutritionist or dietician.



Food specialists will give you advice on good diet and eating habits and tailor a weight-loss programme to your needs to fight the flab. It’s easier to stay motivated with professional help, too.



-Exercise!

Pairing your sensible diet with regular exercise is the best way to lose weight without putting it back on again afterwards.



Build some regular exercise into your routine, preferably endurance sport, like walking, cycling, running or swimming, at least three times a week. Even walking to work will make a difference.



-Change Your Habits.

To effectively lose weight, you need to rethink the way you eat. Three or four smaller meals a day, using less fat in your cooking, not buying processed foods, replacing sweets, biscuits, cakes and fizzy drinks with fruit, vegetables and low-fat dairy products will all help.



If you can pick up these good habits, not only will you get your weight down, but you’ll also be more likely to keep it off in the long term.





