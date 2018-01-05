Weight loss by age: your needs

Our weight fluctuates constantly due to hormonal, psychological and physical changes that take place in our bodies - hence why a 40-year-old woman hasn't got the physique or the metabolism of a 15-year-old.



But a couple of excess pounds when you’re a teenager can translate as a couple of dress sizes for an older woman, and we all know it’s harder to lose the older you get. So we need to be aware of the changes taking place in our bodies at certain times of our lives, and adjust our diets accordingly so we don’t gain weight.



Our dietician Natalie is here to help you take control of your weight by getting to know your body and the changes it goes through at different stages of your life.

If you’re a young adult your needs are very different from those of a working mum or a menopausal woman.



