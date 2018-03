30s and 50s: family life Between the ages of 30 and 50 you go through so much change : living with your boyfriend, partner or husband, having kids, moving house, moving job, sometimes break-ups or divorce…and probably countless diets too!



This is the time of life at which you’re most likely to gain weight . Without worrying about a bit of gain (between 2 and 5 kilos is fairly normall), you need to get the balance back if it starts getting out of hand. And here’s how …