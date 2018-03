50s : the menopause and beyond The big 5-0 is a tough milestone for women because it’s often the time when you’re going through the menopause, so it can be tough on your body and on your waistline!



Your appetite may be strong but your metabolism is slowing down.



You need to know all about the changes taking place in your body, why you've put on weight , and how to stay in shape . Our dietician Natalie has some top tips for you too.