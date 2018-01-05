>
Weight loss by age: your needs
Why have you put on weight?

 
Going out
Nights out mean pizzas, burgers and kebabs, and these will all make you gain weight. Fast food is extremely high in energy, calories, sugar and fat. Evenings with friends mean crisps, nibbles and cocktails which can be just as calorific.

Fast food and ready-meals
The lack of it may be at the root of your problem! McDonalds, Burger King, KFC, student union grub and even takeaway sandwiches can be really bad for you and certainly won’t get a balanced diet by eating fast food!

After a busy day it’s easy to order a pizza or buy frozen ready-meals, but do you ever read the labels or think about what’s in them?

Strapped for cash
When you’re living or studying on a budget, fresh fruit and veg tend to go out of the window. They’re often expensive, so you spend your money on the cheapest foods known to mankind – pasta, rice, and anything that comes in a tin!




  
  
