Redressing the balance Eating out sensibly

Can’t resist your weekly Meatfeast or 4-Seasons? Try and limit your fast-food intake to one pig-out every 15 days, and go for a plain burger with reduced-fat sauce and diet Coke.



Try to only drink alcohol when you go out with your friends, and if this still means you’re drinking too much try and limit your intake: no more than 3 glasses at a time once a week.



Tip: Japanese food is a healthy alternative to Chinese or Indian.



Getting the right balance

Make sure you get a good breakfast (see our menu).



Try not to eat sandwiches more than twice a week. Go for a hot meal if you can at the canteen (meat or fish with veg and carbs or bread). Try and have one snack in the afternoon and don’t snack constantly throughout the day. Eat a big lunch and a light evening meal. Make sure your evening meal is high in veg and protein and low in carbs.



Savvy shopping

Fresh fruit and veg too expensive? Go for canned fruit and veg with no added sugar. If you buy ready-meals, make sure the fat content is no higher than 5% and the difference between the amount of protein and fat is higher than 1%.













