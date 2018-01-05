Our dietician's advice

>
Weight loss by age: your needs
NB : You should only eat the foods in italics once a week.

Breakfast
1 bowl (40g) cereal (cornflakes or oats); 150 ml milk; 1 piece of fruit
OR :
60g bread; 30g (2 tsp) jam or Nutella; 1 natural yoghurt; 1 glass of fruit juice with no added sugar

Lunch
100g lean cooked meat
OR 120g fish; 15g (3 tsp) olive or other oil; 200g cooked/raw vegetables; 60g bread; 1 natural yoghurt; 1 piece of fruit
OR, for a sandwich lunch:
80g bread (2 slices); 2 slices of ham; 30g low-fat spread; 1 piece of fruit

Snack
40g bread; 20g dark chocolate
OR
3 biscuits

Dinner
150g cooked/raw vegetables; 150g cooked carbohydrates; 1 tsp low-fat oil; 30g cheese; 1 piece of fruit
OR
1 cake, dessert or ice cream




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
04/10/2008
