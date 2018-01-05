Our dietician's advice NB : You should only eat the foods in italics once a week.



Breakfast

1 bowl (40g) cereal (cornflakes or oats); 150 ml milk; 1 piece of fruit

OR :

60g bread; 30g (2 tsp) jam or Nutella; 1 natural yoghurt; 1 glass of fruit juice with no added sugar



Lunch

100g lean cooked meat

OR 120g fish; 15g (3 tsp) olive or other oil; 200g cooked/raw vegetables; 60g bread; 1 natural yoghurt; 1 piece of fruit

OR, for a sandwich lunch:

80g bread (2 slices); 2 slices of ham; 30g low-fat spread; 1 piece of fruit



Snack

40g bread; 20g dark chocolate

OR

3 biscuits



Dinner

150g cooked/raw vegetables; 150g cooked carbohydrates; 1 tsp low-fat oil; 30g cheese; 1 piece of fruit

OR

1 cake, dessert or ice cream





